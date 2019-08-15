24711 SILTSTONE SQ.

24711 Siltstone Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105 Stone Ridge North
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 level, 4 bedroom townhouse in Stone Ridge featuring custom wood blinds, gas cooking, luxury master bath with soaking tub and separate shower, washer, dryer, deck, large open floor plan and great locaiton.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)