All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like
24711 SILTSTONE SQ.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
24711 SILTSTONE SQ
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

24711 SILTSTONE SQ

24711 Siltstone Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24711 Siltstone Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 level, 4 bedroom townhouse in Stone Ridge featuring custom wood blinds, gas cooking, luxury master bath with soaking tub and separate shower, washer, dryer, deck, large open floor plan and great locaiton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 24711 SILTSTONE SQ have any available units?
24711 SILTSTONE SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24711 SILTSTONE SQ have?
Some of 24711 SILTSTONE SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24711 SILTSTONE SQ currently offering any rent specials?
24711 SILTSTONE SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24711 SILTSTONE SQ pet-friendly?
No, 24711 SILTSTONE SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24711 SILTSTONE SQ offer parking?
Yes, 24711 SILTSTONE SQ offers parking.
Does 24711 SILTSTONE SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24711 SILTSTONE SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24711 SILTSTONE SQ have a pool?
No, 24711 SILTSTONE SQ does not have a pool.
Does 24711 SILTSTONE SQ have accessible units?
No, 24711 SILTSTONE SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 24711 SILTSTONE SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24711 SILTSTONE SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 24711 SILTSTONE SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 24711 SILTSTONE SQ does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStone Ridge Accessible ApartmentsStone Ridge Apartments with GymStone Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia