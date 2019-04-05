24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage

Show Stopper! Huge Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom end unit in Mercer park! This end-unit town home has all the high-end upgrades! w/ attached garage, bamboo floors. Kitchen- matching stainless steel appliances, granite counters, marble tile back splash, gourmet island. Master bedroom- walk-in closet, attached bath w/ shower, soaking tub, dual vanity. 5 1/4 inch baseboards. Outdoor pool, fitness room, clubhouse. Nearby shopping, dining, golf clubs, Rt 50/15/28. PLEASE CALL/TEXT FATIMA at 703-935-9082 for showings-- 24 hour notice required.