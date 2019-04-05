24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE

Amenities
Show Stopper! Huge Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom end unit in Mercer park! This end-unit town home has all the high-end upgrades! w/ attached garage, bamboo floors. Kitchen- matching stainless steel appliances, granite counters, marble tile back splash, gourmet island. Master bedroom- walk-in closet, attached bath w/ shower, soaking tub, dual vanity. 5 1/4 inch baseboards. Outdoor pool, fitness room, clubhouse. Nearby shopping, dining, golf clubs, Rt 50/15/28. PLEASE CALL/TEXT FATIMA at 703-935-9082 for showings-- 24 hour notice required.