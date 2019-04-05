All apartments in Stone Ridge
Stone Ridge, VA
24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:08 AM

24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE

24702 Byrne Meadow Sq · No Longer Available
Stone Ridge
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

24702 Byrne Meadow Sq, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
Show Stopper! Huge Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom end unit in Mercer park! This end-unit town home has all the high-end upgrades! w/ attached garage, bamboo floors. Kitchen- matching stainless steel appliances, granite counters, marble tile back splash, gourmet island. Master bedroom- walk-in closet, attached bath w/ shower, soaking tub, dual vanity. 5 1/4 inch baseboards. Outdoor pool, fitness room, clubhouse. Nearby shopping, dining, golf clubs, Rt 50/15/28. PLEASE CALL/TEXT FATIMA at 703-935-9082 for showings-- 24 hour notice required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE have any available units?
24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE have?
Some of 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE offers parking.
Does 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE has a pool.
Does 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24702 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
