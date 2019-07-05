All apartments in Stone Ridge
Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:23 AM

24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE

24695 Nettle Mill Square · No Longer Available
Location

24695 Nettle Mill Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
guest parking
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Georgous 2800 Sq. ft. End Unit T/H w 2 garages and lots of guest parking. 3 level Bump outs and a large trex deck give lots of living space. Large kitchen w/Breakfast room and large island w/gas stove. HARDWOOD Floors on middle & upper floors and tile in the basement w/walkout to rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have any available units?
24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have?
Some of 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE offers parking.
Does 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have a pool?
No, 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24695 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
