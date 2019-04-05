All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM

24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE

24677 Siltstone Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

24677 Siltstone Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Available from 05/01/2019 .. Excellent Spacious 3 level 2 car garage townhouse available for rent in the sought-after amenity-rich Stone Ridge community. 2180 SQFT on 3 Levels of Luxury. All Floors Gleaming Hardwood. 3 bed rooms and 2 full baths on upper level. one half bath in main lvl. Traditional Floor plan Kitchen,Walks Out to Huge Deck. Spacious Kitchen with sitting area. Expanded Master Suite with separate Walk In Closets & Luxury Master Bath. Upper level laundry. Lower level walk out w/gas fireplace and fully fenced yard. Lot of visitor Parking on the street. Access to Pool/Fitness center/Tennis courts,Public transit to DC and WIEHLE-RESTON Metro,County library and shops at Walk Distance. Available for Rent 05/01/2019. Showings available now. Tour Today ..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE have any available units?
24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE have?
Some of 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 1 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Stone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStone Ridge Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Stone Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDSpring Ridge, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VA
Friendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDWolf Trap, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia