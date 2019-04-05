24677 SILTSTONE SQUARE

Amenities

Available from 05/01/2019 .. Excellent Spacious 3 level 2 car garage townhouse available for rent in the sought-after amenity-rich Stone Ridge community. 2180 SQFT on 3 Levels of Luxury. All Floors Gleaming Hardwood. 3 bed rooms and 2 full baths on upper level. one half bath in main lvl. Traditional Floor plan Kitchen,Walks Out to Huge Deck. Spacious Kitchen with sitting area. Expanded Master Suite with separate Walk In Closets & Luxury Master Bath. Upper level laundry. Lower level walk out w/gas fireplace and fully fenced yard. Lot of visitor Parking on the street. Access to Pool/Fitness center/Tennis courts,Public transit to DC and WIEHLE-RESTON Metro,County library and shops at Walk Distance. Available for Rent 05/01/2019. Showings available now. Tour Today ..