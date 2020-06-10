24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE

Amenities

Available for Rent ... Perfect Spacious with 2,560+ Sq Feet on 3 level 2 car garage townhouse in Stone Ridge community - Most sought-after amenity-rich. eshly Painted, New Carpet Townhouse. 3 bed rooms and 2 full baths on upper level. Gourmet kitchen, Steel Appliances, Den with fire place in finished walkout lower level, nice Deck, spacious master suite, hardwood floor main level, Walking distance to Library,Shopping Mall, and Park and ride ( Bus service to DC ) Upper level laundry, fully fenced back yard. Lot of visitor Parking on the street. This home is located at walkable distance to Park and Ride to DC and Metro Station, Gum Spring Library, Stone Springs Hospital, Physicians offices, Shopping and minutes from Route 50 and Route 606. This home is move in ready and located in a community loaded with amenities including an outdoor pool, a club house, walking/jogging trails, exercise room, sports courts, playgrounds, Nearby Harris Teeter, Walmart, Target, Costco, Dulles International Airport, future Silver Line Metro and so much more!. Available for Rent from 08/01/2020. Showings available now!