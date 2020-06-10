All apartments in Stone Ridge
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE

24637 Nettle Mill Square · No Longer Available
Location

24637 Nettle Mill Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
Available for Rent ... Perfect Spacious with 2,560+ Sq Feet on 3 level 2 car garage townhouse in Stone Ridge community - Most sought-after amenity-rich. eshly Painted, New Carpet Townhouse. 3 bed rooms and 2 full baths on upper level. Gourmet kitchen, Steel Appliances, Den with fire place in finished walkout lower level, nice Deck, spacious master suite, hardwood floor main level, Walking distance to Library,Shopping Mall, and Park and ride ( Bus service to DC ) Upper level laundry, fully fenced back yard. Lot of visitor Parking on the street. This home is located at walkable distance to Park and Ride to DC and Metro Station, Gum Spring Library, Stone Springs Hospital, Physicians offices, Shopping and minutes from Route 50 and Route 606. This home is move in ready and located in a community loaded with amenities including an outdoor pool, a club house, walking/jogging trails, exercise room, sports courts, playgrounds, Nearby Harris Teeter, Walmart, Target, Costco, Dulles International Airport, future Silver Line Metro and so much more!. Available for Rent from 08/01/2020. Showings available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have any available units?
24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have?
Some of 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE offers parking.
Does 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE has a pool.
Does 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24637 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

