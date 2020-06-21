All apartments in Stone Ridge
24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE

24637 Greysteel Square · (703) 919-4369
Location

24637 Greysteel Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2593 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful, wide open floor plan town house in John Champe school system. Gleaning hardwood floor, gourmet kitchen, gas fireplace on main level. Separate Library/office, fenced and paved backyard. Loft and den on upper level in addition to 3 bedrooms. Tons of open space nearby, community amenities include Pool, Tennis Courts, Community Center, Fitness and outdoor facilities. Bright all floors with lots of sunlight. Close to shopping restaurant, hospital and major commuting routes. Restricted showing times due to Covid-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE have any available units?
24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE have?
Some of 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE offer parking?
No, 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE has a pool.
Does 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
