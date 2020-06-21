24637 GREYSTEEL SQUARE

Amenities
Beautiful, wide open floor plan town house in John Champe school system. Gleaning hardwood floor, gourmet kitchen, gas fireplace on main level. Separate Library/office, fenced and paved backyard. Loft and den on upper level in addition to 3 bedrooms. Tons of open space nearby, community amenities include Pool, Tennis Courts, Community Center, Fitness and outdoor facilities. Bright all floors with lots of sunlight. Close to shopping restaurant, hospital and major commuting routes. Restricted showing times due to Covid-19.