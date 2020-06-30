Rent Calculator
Sterling, VA
/
941 CHESHIRE CT
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:27 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
941 CHESHIRE CT
941 Cheshire Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
941 Cheshire Court, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 level end unit townhouse, 3BR 2BA. Rear patio and fenced yard. Laminate flooring on main level, and carpet on upper level. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Available March 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 941 CHESHIRE CT have any available units?
941 CHESHIRE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sterling, VA
.
Is 941 CHESHIRE CT currently offering any rent specials?
941 CHESHIRE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 CHESHIRE CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 CHESHIRE CT is pet friendly.
Does 941 CHESHIRE CT offer parking?
No, 941 CHESHIRE CT does not offer parking.
Does 941 CHESHIRE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 CHESHIRE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 CHESHIRE CT have a pool?
No, 941 CHESHIRE CT does not have a pool.
Does 941 CHESHIRE CT have accessible units?
No, 941 CHESHIRE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 941 CHESHIRE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 CHESHIRE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 941 CHESHIRE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 CHESHIRE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
