Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM
916 WINDSOR COURT
916 Windsor Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
916 Windsor Court, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
**SHOW** Call/Text/Email/Showing-time **SHOWS WELL**3 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHS**TWO LEVEL TOWN-HOME**FENCED IN BACKYARD & PATIO**NEW HVAC & HOT WATER BOILER**2 ASSIGNED PARKING**COMMUNITY OUTDOOR POOL**RENT INCL.WATER AND SEWER**CLOSE TO DULLES AIRPORT**SHOPPING CENTERS** GREAT LOCATION**MOVING READY**GOOD CREDIT..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 916 WINDSOR COURT have any available units?
916 WINDSOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sterling, VA
.
What amenities does 916 WINDSOR COURT have?
Some of 916 WINDSOR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 916 WINDSOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
916 WINDSOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 WINDSOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 916 WINDSOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sterling
.
Does 916 WINDSOR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 916 WINDSOR COURT offers parking.
Does 916 WINDSOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 WINDSOR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 WINDSOR COURT have a pool?
Yes, 916 WINDSOR COURT has a pool.
Does 916 WINDSOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 916 WINDSOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 916 WINDSOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 WINDSOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 916 WINDSOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 916 WINDSOR COURT has units with air conditioning.
