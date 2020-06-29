Rent Calculator
All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 601 S DOGWOOD STREET.
601 S DOGWOOD STREET
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 1
601 S DOGWOOD STREET
601 South Dogwood Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
601 South Dogwood Street, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice split-level home with 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 601 S DOGWOOD STREET have any available units?
601 S DOGWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sterling, VA
.
What amenities does 601 S DOGWOOD STREET have?
Some of 601 S DOGWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 601 S DOGWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
601 S DOGWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 S DOGWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 601 S DOGWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sterling
.
Does 601 S DOGWOOD STREET offer parking?
No, 601 S DOGWOOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 601 S DOGWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 S DOGWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 S DOGWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 601 S DOGWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 601 S DOGWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 601 S DOGWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 601 S DOGWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 S DOGWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 S DOGWOOD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 S DOGWOOD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
