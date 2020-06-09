All apartments in Sterling
45389 GABLE SQUARE
45389 GABLE SQUARE

45389 Gable Square · No Longer Available
Location

45389 Gable Square, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS 3.5 FULL BATHS WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS. MANY UPDATES. EXCELLENT CONDITION. SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES. LARGE FAMILY RM WITH BUILT-INS & GAS FIREPLACE. UPPER LEVEL WITH SPACIOUS BDRMS & UPDATED TILE BATHS. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL W/ FULL BATH & WALK-OUT. FENCED YARD. LARGE DECK. PLENTY OF STORAGE & PARKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45389 GABLE SQUARE have any available units?
45389 GABLE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 45389 GABLE SQUARE have?
Some of 45389 GABLE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45389 GABLE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
45389 GABLE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45389 GABLE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 45389 GABLE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 45389 GABLE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 45389 GABLE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 45389 GABLE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45389 GABLE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45389 GABLE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 45389 GABLE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 45389 GABLE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 45389 GABLE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 45389 GABLE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45389 GABLE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 45389 GABLE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 45389 GABLE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
