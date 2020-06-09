45389 GABLE SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS 3.5 FULL BATHS WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS. MANY UPDATES. EXCELLENT CONDITION. SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES. LARGE FAMILY RM WITH BUILT-INS & GAS FIREPLACE. UPPER LEVEL WITH SPACIOUS BDRMS & UPDATED TILE BATHS. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL W/ FULL BATH & WALK-OUT. FENCED YARD. LARGE DECK. PLENTY OF STORAGE & PARKING.