AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS 3.5 FULL BATHS WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS. MANY UPDATES. EXCELLENT CONDITION. SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES. LARGE FAMILY RM WITH BUILT-INS & GAS FIREPLACE. UPPER LEVEL WITH SPACIOUS BDRMS & UPDATED TILE BATHS. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL W/ FULL BATH & WALK-OUT. FENCED YARD. LARGE DECK. PLENTY OF STORAGE & PARKING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 45389 GABLE SQUARE have any available units?
45389 GABLE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 45389 GABLE SQUARE have?
Some of 45389 GABLE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45389 GABLE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
45389 GABLE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.