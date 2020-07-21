Two-level; 2 master bedroom with full bath and half on main floor (2.5 bath total). Basement not included. Hardwood and carpet. Deck and stainless steel appliances. Reserved parking space. Ready for move-in. Vouchers not accepted. Call for pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 45375 Gable Square have any available units?
What amenities does 45375 Gable Square have?
Some of 45375 Gable Square's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45375 Gable Square currently offering any rent specials?
45375 Gable Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45375 Gable Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 45375 Gable Square is pet friendly.
Does 45375 Gable Square offer parking?
Yes, 45375 Gable Square offers parking.
Does 45375 Gable Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45375 Gable Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45375 Gable Square have a pool?
No, 45375 Gable Square does not have a pool.
Does 45375 Gable Square have accessible units?
No, 45375 Gable Square does not have accessible units.
Does 45375 Gable Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45375 Gable Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 45375 Gable Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45375 Gable Square has units with air conditioning.