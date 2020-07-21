All apartments in Sterling
45375 Gable Square

Location

45375 Gable Square, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two-level; 2 master bedroom with full bath and half on main floor (2.5 bath total). Basement not included. Hardwood and carpet. Deck and stainless steel appliances. Reserved parking space. Ready for move-in. Vouchers not accepted. Call for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45375 Gable Square have any available units?
45375 Gable Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 45375 Gable Square have?
Some of 45375 Gable Square's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45375 Gable Square currently offering any rent specials?
45375 Gable Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45375 Gable Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 45375 Gable Square is pet friendly.
Does 45375 Gable Square offer parking?
Yes, 45375 Gable Square offers parking.
Does 45375 Gable Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45375 Gable Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45375 Gable Square have a pool?
No, 45375 Gable Square does not have a pool.
Does 45375 Gable Square have accessible units?
No, 45375 Gable Square does not have accessible units.
Does 45375 Gable Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45375 Gable Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 45375 Gable Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45375 Gable Square has units with air conditioning.
