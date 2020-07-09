All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like
45326 GABLE SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
45326 GABLE SQUARE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:22 PM

45326 GABLE SQUARE

45326 Gable Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

45326 Gable Square, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**Please wear masks, gloves, and remove shoes for showing**Beautiful, Updated townhome conveniently located close to Rt 28, Wegman's Shopping Center, & Dulles Town Center*Gleaming wide- planked hardwood floors on main level w/ neutral ceramic tile in kitchen*Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, with table space*Two large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs*Unfinished, yet usable basement w/ walk-up to Fenced Yard*Spacious deck*2 reserved parking spaces*Great location*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 45326 GABLE SQUARE have any available units?
45326 GABLE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 45326 GABLE SQUARE have?
Some of 45326 GABLE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45326 GABLE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
45326 GABLE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45326 GABLE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 45326 GABLE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 45326 GABLE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 45326 GABLE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 45326 GABLE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45326 GABLE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45326 GABLE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 45326 GABLE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 45326 GABLE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 45326 GABLE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 45326 GABLE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45326 GABLE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 45326 GABLE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 45326 GABLE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling 3 BedroomsSterling Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia