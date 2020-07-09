45326 GABLE SQUARE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

**Please wear masks, gloves, and remove shoes for showing**Beautiful, Updated townhome conveniently located close to Rt 28, Wegman's Shopping Center, & Dulles Town Center*Gleaming wide- planked hardwood floors on main level w/ neutral ceramic tile in kitchen*Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, with table space*Two large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs*Unfinished, yet usable basement w/ walk-up to Fenced Yard*Spacious deck*2 reserved parking spaces*Great location*