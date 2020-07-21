Rent Calculator
317 E AMHURST STREET
317 E AMHURST STREET
317 East Amhurst Street
Report This Listing
Location
317 East Amhurst Street, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Prime location, Rambler, 3 br, 2 ba, Separate family room. Freshly painted, new windows, new carpet, fenced yard, ready to move in. Longer lease preferred. NO PET ALLOWED!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 317 E AMHURST STREET have any available units?
317 E AMHURST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Sterling, VA
.
What amenities does 317 E AMHURST STREET have?
Some of 317 E AMHURST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 317 E AMHURST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
317 E AMHURST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 E AMHURST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 317 E AMHURST STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Sterling
.
Does 317 E AMHURST STREET offer parking?
No, 317 E AMHURST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 317 E AMHURST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 E AMHURST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 E AMHURST STREET have a pool?
No, 317 E AMHURST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 317 E AMHURST STREET have accessible units?
No, 317 E AMHURST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 317 E AMHURST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 E AMHURST STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 E AMHURST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 E AMHURST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
