Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
314 E GORDON ST E
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:01 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
314 E GORDON ST E
314 East Gordon Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
314 East Gordon Street, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready for new tenant 5/1 - great location - spacious - one level - garage, bonus room, large back yard, pets on a case-by-case basis, $50 additional monthly rental if allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 314 E GORDON ST E have any available units?
314 E GORDON ST E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sterling, VA
.
What amenities does 314 E GORDON ST E have?
Some of 314 E GORDON ST E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 314 E GORDON ST E currently offering any rent specials?
314 E GORDON ST E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 E GORDON ST E pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 E GORDON ST E is pet friendly.
Does 314 E GORDON ST E offer parking?
Yes, 314 E GORDON ST E offers parking.
Does 314 E GORDON ST E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 E GORDON ST E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 E GORDON ST E have a pool?
No, 314 E GORDON ST E does not have a pool.
Does 314 E GORDON ST E have accessible units?
No, 314 E GORDON ST E does not have accessible units.
Does 314 E GORDON ST E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 E GORDON ST E has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 E GORDON ST E have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 E GORDON ST E does not have units with air conditioning.
