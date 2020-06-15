Rent Calculator
301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE
301 Sedgemoor Square
·
No Longer Available
Location
301 Sedgemoor Square, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TOTALLY REDONE. 3 BR, 1.5 BA CONDO TOWNHOUSE. ALL NEW APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. LIVING ROOM WALK OUT TO FENCED PATIO WITH STORAGE. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS .EXCELLENT CONDITION, MOVE IN READY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE have any available units?
301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sterling, VA
.
What amenities does 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE have?
Some of 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sterling
.
Does 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE offer parking?
No, 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE have a pool?
No, 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 SEDGEMOOR SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
