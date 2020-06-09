Rent Calculator
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:24 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
230 COVENTRY SQUARE
230 Coventry Square
·
No Longer Available
Location
230 Coventry Square, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful two bedroom and one bathroom townhouse condo with new floors.Walk To Shops & School*** Minutes to Toll Road, Route 28, Fairfax County Parkway*** Call Before Showing***Parking Spot # 383
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 COVENTRY SQUARE have any available units?
230 COVENTRY SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sterling, VA
.
What amenities does 230 COVENTRY SQUARE have?
Some of 230 COVENTRY SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 230 COVENTRY SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
230 COVENTRY SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 COVENTRY SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 230 COVENTRY SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sterling
.
Does 230 COVENTRY SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 230 COVENTRY SQUARE offers parking.
Does 230 COVENTRY SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 COVENTRY SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 COVENTRY SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 230 COVENTRY SQUARE has a pool.
Does 230 COVENTRY SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 230 COVENTRY SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 230 COVENTRY SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 COVENTRY SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 COVENTRY SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 COVENTRY SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
