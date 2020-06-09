21840 Elkins Terrace, Sterling, VA 20166 Dominion Station
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom, 2 level condo in Sterling. Balcony overlooking wooded area. Spacious kitchen. Gas fireplace. Walk in Closets. Ample parking. Pool just yards away. Easy access in and around Sterling.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21840 ELKINS TER #303 have any available units?
21840 ELKINS TER #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 21840 ELKINS TER #303 have?
Some of 21840 ELKINS TER #303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21840 ELKINS TER #303 currently offering any rent specials?
21840 ELKINS TER #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.