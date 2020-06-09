All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like
21840 ELKINS TER #303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
21840 ELKINS TER #303
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:54 PM

21840 ELKINS TER #303

21840 Elkins Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21840 Elkins Ter, Sterling, VA 20166
Dominion Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom, 2 level condo in Sterling. Balcony overlooking wooded area. Spacious kitchen. Gas fireplace. Walk in Closets. Ample parking. Pool just yards away. Easy access in and around Sterling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Similar Listings

Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 21840 ELKINS TER #303 have any available units?
21840 ELKINS TER #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 21840 ELKINS TER #303 have?
Some of 21840 ELKINS TER #303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21840 ELKINS TER #303 currently offering any rent specials?
21840 ELKINS TER #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21840 ELKINS TER #303 pet-friendly?
No, 21840 ELKINS TER #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 21840 ELKINS TER #303 offer parking?
Yes, 21840 ELKINS TER #303 offers parking.
Does 21840 ELKINS TER #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21840 ELKINS TER #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21840 ELKINS TER #303 have a pool?
Yes, 21840 ELKINS TER #303 has a pool.
Does 21840 ELKINS TER #303 have accessible units?
No, 21840 ELKINS TER #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 21840 ELKINS TER #303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21840 ELKINS TER #303 has units with dishwashers.
Does 21840 ELKINS TER #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21840 ELKINS TER #303 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling Apartments with ParkingSterling Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia