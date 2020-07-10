All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE

21800 Westminster Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21800 Westminster Pl, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful town house. With 5 bed rooms and 3.5 bathrooms! great neighborhood! Great location. Close to the shopping center. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE have any available units?
21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
Is 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE offers parking.
Does 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE have a pool?
No, 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling Apartments with Parking
Sterling Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD
Idylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia