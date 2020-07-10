Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE
21800 Westminster Pl
·
No Longer Available
Location
21800 Westminster Pl, Sterling, VA 20164
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful town house. With 5 bed rooms and 3.5 bathrooms! great neighborhood! Great location. Close to the shopping center. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE have any available units?
21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Sterling, VA
.
Is 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Sterling
.
Does 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE offers parking.
Does 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE have a pool?
No, 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21800 WESTMINSTER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
