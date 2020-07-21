All apartments in Sterling
21676 CALAMARY CIRCLE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

21676 CALAMARY CIRCLE

21676 Calamary Circle · No Longer Available
Location

21676 Calamary Circle, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Beautiful and spacious 3 finished level end unit townhouse. 3 bedrooms and 2.2 full baths. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Finished lower level rec room with fireplace and extra room. Backs to common area. 2 parking spaces. Great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

