Beautiful and spacious 3 finished level end unit townhouse. 3 bedrooms and 2.2 full baths. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Finished lower level rec room with fireplace and extra room. Backs to common area. 2 parking spaces. Great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21676 CALAMARY CIRCLE have any available units?
21676 CALAMARY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 21676 CALAMARY CIRCLE have?
Some of 21676 CALAMARY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21676 CALAMARY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
21676 CALAMARY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.