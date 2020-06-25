Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 210 SHERWOOD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
210 SHERWOOD COURT
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
210 SHERWOOD COURT
210 Sherwood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
210 Sherwood Court, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Townhouse style condo unit, Three levels with 3 Bedrooms, laminate floor, 2 .5 bath. 2 parking assigned. Convenient to shopping and major routes Route 7, Route 28, Dulles Toll Road.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 SHERWOOD COURT have any available units?
210 SHERWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sterling, VA
.
What amenities does 210 SHERWOOD COURT have?
Some of 210 SHERWOOD COURT's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 210 SHERWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
210 SHERWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 SHERWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 210 SHERWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sterling
.
Does 210 SHERWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 210 SHERWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 210 SHERWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 SHERWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 SHERWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 210 SHERWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 210 SHERWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 210 SHERWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 210 SHERWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 SHERWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 SHERWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 SHERWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Similar Pages
Sterling 1 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Sterling 3 Bedrooms
Sterling Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Aspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Lincolnia, VA
Potomac, MD
Manassas Park, VA
White Oak, MD
Idylwood, VA
Gainesville, VA
Olney, MD
Huntington, VA
Montgomery Village, MD
Vienna, VA
Groveton, VA
Clarksburg, MD
North Potomac, MD
Fair Lakes, VA
Chevy Chase, MD
Ballenger Creek, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia