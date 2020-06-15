Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
20 CINNAMON COURT
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20 CINNAMON COURT
20 Cinnamon Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
20 Cinnamon Court, Sterling, VA 20164
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lots of space in this great house! HUGE living room and family room. Lots of light. 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths with a 1-car garage. Unfinished basement great for storage. Convenient location. No pets,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20 CINNAMON COURT have any available units?
20 CINNAMON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sterling, VA
.
What amenities does 20 CINNAMON COURT have?
Some of 20 CINNAMON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20 CINNAMON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
20 CINNAMON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 CINNAMON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 20 CINNAMON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sterling
.
Does 20 CINNAMON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 20 CINNAMON COURT offers parking.
Does 20 CINNAMON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 CINNAMON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 CINNAMON COURT have a pool?
No, 20 CINNAMON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 20 CINNAMON COURT have accessible units?
No, 20 CINNAMON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 20 CINNAMON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 CINNAMON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 CINNAMON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 CINNAMON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
