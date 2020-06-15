All apartments in Sterling
2 BUTTERNUT WAY
2 BUTTERNUT WAY

2 Butternut Way · No Longer Available
Location

2 Butternut Way, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
Ready for immediate occupancy! Convenient to Reston/Herndon/Dulles. Lots of space and great light. Separate den/study with built-in bookcases. MBR has walk-in closet and updated bathroom, Good credit and renters' insurance required. NO pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

