Ready for immediate occupancy! Convenient to Reston/Herndon/Dulles. Lots of space and great light. Separate den/study with built-in bookcases. MBR has walk-in closet and updated bathroom, Good credit and renters' insurance required. NO pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 BUTTERNUT WAY have any available units?
2 BUTTERNUT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 2 BUTTERNUT WAY have?
Some of 2 BUTTERNUT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 BUTTERNUT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2 BUTTERNUT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.