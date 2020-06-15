2 BUTTERNUT WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Ready for immediate occupancy! Convenient to Reston/Herndon/Dulles. Lots of space and great light. Separate den/study with built-in bookcases. MBR has walk-in closet and updated bathroom, Good credit and renters' insurance required. NO pets.