All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE

197 Saint Johns Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

197 Saint Johns Square, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE have any available units?
197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
Is 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE offer parking?
No, 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE have a pool?
No, 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling Apartments with Parking
Sterling Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD
Idylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia