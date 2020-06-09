Rent Calculator
Sterling, VA
/
197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE
197 Saint Johns Square
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Sterling
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Location
197 Saint Johns Square, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE have any available units?
197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sterling, VA
.
Is 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sterling
.
Does 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE offer parking?
No, 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE have a pool?
No, 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 SAINT JOHNS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
