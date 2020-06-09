1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning 1-level Rambler with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an extensive family room with wood-burning fireplace. Newly remodeled home with lots of nice upgrades situated on an almost .25 acre land! Recently replaced roof and windows. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted. Fully fenced backyard with a large patio and a relaxing pond, plus 2 storage sheds and a Greenhouse! Widened driveway. Lots of off-street parking. Close to RT7, RT28, schools, shopping, County Park, Loudoun transit bus to Metro, and more!! MOVE-IN READY. Apply online at https://ppmnva.com/realtors-referral-program/rental-application/