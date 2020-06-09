All apartments in Sterling
1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:52 PM

1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE

1305 North Argonne Avenue · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Location

1305 North Argonne Avenue, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning 1-level Rambler with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an extensive family room with wood-burning fireplace. Newly remodeled home with lots of nice upgrades situated on an almost .25 acre land! Recently replaced roof and windows. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted. Fully fenced backyard with a large patio and a relaxing pond, plus 2 storage sheds and a Greenhouse! Widened driveway. Lots of off-street parking. Close to RT7, RT28, schools, shopping, County Park, Loudoun transit bus to Metro, and more!! MOVE-IN READY. Apply online at https://ppmnva.com/realtors-referral-program/rental-application/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE have any available units?
1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE have?
Some of 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 N ARGONNE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

