Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
108 PLUM TREE COURT
Last updated March 2 2020 at 1:32 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
108 PLUM TREE COURT
108 Plum Tree Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
108 Plum Tree Court, Sterling, VA 20164
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large remodeled home in the heart of sterling. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Close to shops, Dulles Town center mall, and other conveniences. Owner Related to Agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 PLUM TREE COURT have any available units?
108 PLUM TREE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sterling, VA
.
What amenities does 108 PLUM TREE COURT have?
Some of 108 PLUM TREE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 108 PLUM TREE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
108 PLUM TREE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 PLUM TREE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 108 PLUM TREE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sterling
.
Does 108 PLUM TREE COURT offer parking?
No, 108 PLUM TREE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 108 PLUM TREE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 PLUM TREE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 PLUM TREE COURT have a pool?
No, 108 PLUM TREE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 108 PLUM TREE COURT have accessible units?
No, 108 PLUM TREE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 108 PLUM TREE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 PLUM TREE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 PLUM TREE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 PLUM TREE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
