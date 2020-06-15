All apartments in Sterling
108 PLUM TREE COURT
Last updated March 2 2020 at 1:32 PM

108 PLUM TREE COURT

108 Plum Tree Court · No Longer Available
Location

108 Plum Tree Court, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Large remodeled home in the heart of sterling. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Close to shops, Dulles Town center mall, and other conveniences. Owner Related to Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

