Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in center of Stephens City, VA. Great commuter location close to the Interstate 81 & 66. Heat pump and central air conditioning. All brick unit with porch. Stove and refrigerator. New carpet in living room, hall, and both bedrooms. Parking available. Landlord provides trash and lawn service. Tenant responsible for electric, water and sewer. Coin operated washer and dryer in basement of building. No pets or smoking/vaping, please!