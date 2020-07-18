All apartments in Stafford County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:34 PM

231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD

231 Woodstream Boulevard · (540) 737-8150
Location

231 Woodstream Boulevard, Stafford County, VA 22556

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2158 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Desirable 3 BR/2.5 Bath end-unit townhouse with attached 1-car garage, strategically located near shopping, I-95, and commuter lot. Built in 2010, 1624 square feet, plus 534 square feet in the finished walkout basement. Master bedroom with attached bath (tub and separate shower). Backyard includes shed. Community amenities include outdoor pool, pool house, playground and basketball court. 9 applications being reviewed. No longer accepting applications, due to tenant is preparing to move out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD have any available units?
231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD have?
Some of 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stafford County.
Does 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
