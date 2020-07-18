231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD

Amenities
Desirable 3 BR/2.5 Bath end-unit townhouse with attached 1-car garage, strategically located near shopping, I-95, and commuter lot. Built in 2010, 1624 square feet, plus 534 square feet in the finished walkout basement. Master bedroom with attached bath (tub and separate shower). Backyard includes shed. Community amenities include outdoor pool, pool house, playground and basketball court. 9 applications being reviewed. No longer accepting applications, due to tenant is preparing to move out.