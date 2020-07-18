All apartments in Stafford County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

228 Choptank Road

228 Choptank Road · No Longer Available
Location

228 Choptank Road, Stafford County, VA 22556

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
228 Choptank Road Available 08/01/20 STAFFORD - VISTA WOODS - MOUNTAIN VIEW HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT - Charming Split Level with many recent upgrades. Great Neighborhood and School District. 4 bedrooms, 1991 Sq ft. Large fully fenced level yard with Multi tiered deck. 2 Car Garage, Spacious kitchen & Breakfast room. Family room off kitchen with Fire place. Cozy lower level features large Recreation room with wood burning fireplace, 4th bedroom, 1/2 bath, laundry room /storage area

(RLNE5890938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Choptank Road have any available units?
228 Choptank Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stafford County, VA.
What amenities does 228 Choptank Road have?
Some of 228 Choptank Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Choptank Road currently offering any rent specials?
228 Choptank Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Choptank Road pet-friendly?
No, 228 Choptank Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stafford County.
Does 228 Choptank Road offer parking?
Yes, 228 Choptank Road offers parking.
Does 228 Choptank Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Choptank Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Choptank Road have a pool?
No, 228 Choptank Road does not have a pool.
Does 228 Choptank Road have accessible units?
No, 228 Choptank Road does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Choptank Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Choptank Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Choptank Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Choptank Road does not have units with air conditioning.
