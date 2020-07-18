Amenities

228 Choptank Road Available 08/01/20 STAFFORD - VISTA WOODS - MOUNTAIN VIEW HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT - Charming Split Level with many recent upgrades. Great Neighborhood and School District. 4 bedrooms, 1991 Sq ft. Large fully fenced level yard with Multi tiered deck. 2 Car Garage, Spacious kitchen & Breakfast room. Family room off kitchen with Fire place. Cozy lower level features large Recreation room with wood burning fireplace, 4th bedroom, 1/2 bath, laundry room /storage area



