116 SWEETGUM COURT

Amenities
Gorgeous townhome in desirable Embrey Mill! Gourmet kitchen with a huge island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, 9' ceilings, and hardwood floors. 3 levels fully upgraded with an attached 2-car garage. Enjoy everything that Embrey Mill has to offer! Tons of walking trails, a dog par, community pool, tot lots, sports fields, and the Grounds Bistro. 30min~ to Quantico, Fredericksburg, & Woodbridge. 1hr~ to Fort Belvoir, Fort AP Hill, Dahlgren, DC, & Richmond. Commuter lot & highway are minutes away. No pets will be considered for this property. Available for occupancy on 8/11/2020.