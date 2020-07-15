116 SWEETGUM COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous townhome in desirable Embrey Mill! Gourmet kitchen with a huge island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, 9' ceilings, and hardwood floors. 3 levels fully upgraded with an attached 2-car garage. Enjoy everything that Embrey Mill has to offer! Tons of walking trails, a dog par, community pool, tot lots, sports fields, and the Grounds Bistro. 30min~ to Quantico, Fredericksburg, & Woodbridge. 1hr~ to Fort Belvoir, Fort AP Hill, Dahlgren, DC, & Richmond. Commuter lot & highway are minutes away. No pets will be considered for this property. Available for occupancy on 8/11/2020.