Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

116 SWEETGUM COURT

116 Sweetgum Ct · (540) 479-1101
Location

116 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA 22554

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1868 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous townhome in desirable Embrey Mill! Gourmet kitchen with a huge island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, 9' ceilings, and hardwood floors. 3 levels fully upgraded with an attached 2-car garage. Enjoy everything that Embrey Mill has to offer! Tons of walking trails, a dog par, community pool, tot lots, sports fields, and the Grounds Bistro. 30min~ to Quantico, Fredericksburg, & Woodbridge. 1hr~ to Fort Belvoir, Fort AP Hill, Dahlgren, DC, & Richmond. Commuter lot & highway are minutes away. No pets will be considered for this property. Available for occupancy on 8/11/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 SWEETGUM COURT have any available units?
116 SWEETGUM COURT has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 SWEETGUM COURT have?
Some of 116 SWEETGUM COURT's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 SWEETGUM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
116 SWEETGUM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 SWEETGUM COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 SWEETGUM COURT is pet friendly.
Does 116 SWEETGUM COURT offer parking?
Yes, 116 SWEETGUM COURT offers parking.
Does 116 SWEETGUM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 SWEETGUM COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 SWEETGUM COURT have a pool?
Yes, 116 SWEETGUM COURT has a pool.
Does 116 SWEETGUM COURT have accessible units?
No, 116 SWEETGUM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 116 SWEETGUM COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 SWEETGUM COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 SWEETGUM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 SWEETGUM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
