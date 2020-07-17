All apartments in Stafford County
Find more places like 109 MEWS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stafford County, VA
/
109 MEWS COURT
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

109 MEWS COURT

109 Mews Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

109 Mews Court, Stafford County, VA 22556

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
!!..Very Nice townhouse with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, ready for move-in, new paint, New Vinyl Floor, New Appliances, fenced backyard, 2 parking spaces. New paint and New Carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 MEWS COURT have any available units?
109 MEWS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stafford County, VA.
What amenities does 109 MEWS COURT have?
Some of 109 MEWS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 MEWS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
109 MEWS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 MEWS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 109 MEWS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stafford County.
Does 109 MEWS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 109 MEWS COURT offers parking.
Does 109 MEWS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 MEWS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 MEWS COURT have a pool?
No, 109 MEWS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 109 MEWS COURT have accessible units?
No, 109 MEWS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 109 MEWS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 MEWS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 MEWS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 MEWS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir
Aquia Harbour, VA 22554
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct
Aquia Harbour, VA 22554
Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes
100 Timberlake St
Stafford County, VA 22554
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive
Stafford Courthouse, VA 22554
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway
Fredericksburg, VA 22406
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle
Falmouth, VA 22554

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAFalmouth, VAStafford Courthouse, VAAquia Harbour, VAMontclair, VANeabsco, VADumfries, VA
Triangle, VACherry Hill, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAMarumsco, VADale City, VAWoodbridge, VAKing George, VALake Ridge, VALaurel Hill, VALorton, VABuckhall, VALake of the Woods, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia