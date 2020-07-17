Rent Calculator
All apartments in Stafford County
Find more places like 109 MEWS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Stafford County, VA
/
109 MEWS COURT
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
109 MEWS COURT
109 Mews Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
109 Mews Court, Stafford County, VA 22556
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
!!..Very Nice townhouse with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, ready for move-in, new paint, New Vinyl Floor, New Appliances, fenced backyard, 2 parking spaces. New paint and New Carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 MEWS COURT have any available units?
109 MEWS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stafford County, VA
.
What amenities does 109 MEWS COURT have?
Some of 109 MEWS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 109 MEWS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
109 MEWS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 MEWS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 109 MEWS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stafford County
.
Does 109 MEWS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 109 MEWS COURT offers parking.
Does 109 MEWS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 MEWS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 MEWS COURT have a pool?
No, 109 MEWS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 109 MEWS COURT have accessible units?
No, 109 MEWS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 109 MEWS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 MEWS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 MEWS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 MEWS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
