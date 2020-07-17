109 MEWS COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

!!..Very Nice townhouse with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, ready for move-in, new paint, New Vinyl Floor, New Appliances, fenced backyard, 2 parking spaces. New paint and New Carpet.