Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THIS HOME IS IN POPULAR PORT AQUIA IN STAFFORD! 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHROOMS, MORE THAN 2000+ FINISHED SQ FT. AVAILABLE NOW! GOURMET KITCHEN W /42 INCH CABINETS, DECK, GLEAMING HARDWOODS, LUXURY MASTER SUITE W/FULL BATH- SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER. BEDROOM AND BATH ON THE LOWER LEVEL CAN ALSO BE A REC ROOM. PETS CONSIDERED CASE BY CASE BASIS- ALL CREDIT CONSIDERED. SECURITY DEPOSIT DEFERRED W/QUALIFIED APPLICANT. NEAR I95 AND MILITARY BASES.