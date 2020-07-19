All apartments in Stafford County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:17 PM

1012 JULIAN DRIVE

1012 Julian Drive · (540) 371-0050
Location

1012 Julian Drive, Stafford County, VA 22405
Highland Home

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Available Now! Super Adorable, Remodeled Duplex featuring ALL NEW APPLIANCES, FLOORING, LIGHT FIXTURES, FANS, UPGRADED BATHROOM & FRESH PAINT. 2 Bedrooms, 1 full bath, Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen with Refrigerator and Stove, Rear Porch, Large Yard, Private Driveway, Laundry Area with Hook-ups. Unit is Pet friendly on a case by case basis for small dog under 25 lbs. *No cats* A/C is 3 NEW Window Units, Heating is Oil, Close to VRE, Schools, Shopping & Restaurants. $1200 Monthly Rental Rate, Security Deposit $1200,Pet deposit $500, $40 Application Fee. Security Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. Renters Insurance will be required. Reasonably good credit, NO prior evictions, verifiable income, employment and past rental history. Applicants Are required to Provide Last 2 paystubs, Copies of ID, and any other Income must be Verifiable with Documentation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 JULIAN DRIVE have any available units?
1012 JULIAN DRIVE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1012 JULIAN DRIVE have?
Some of 1012 JULIAN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 JULIAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1012 JULIAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 JULIAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 JULIAN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1012 JULIAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1012 JULIAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1012 JULIAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 JULIAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 JULIAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1012 JULIAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1012 JULIAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1012 JULIAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 JULIAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 JULIAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 JULIAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1012 JULIAN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
