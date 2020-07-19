1012 JULIAN DRIVE

Amenities

Available Now! Super Adorable, Remodeled Duplex featuring ALL NEW APPLIANCES, FLOORING, LIGHT FIXTURES, FANS, UPGRADED BATHROOM & FRESH PAINT. 2 Bedrooms, 1 full bath, Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen with Refrigerator and Stove, Rear Porch, Large Yard, Private Driveway, Laundry Area with Hook-ups. Unit is Pet friendly on a case by case basis for small dog under 25 lbs. *No cats* A/C is 3 NEW Window Units, Heating is Oil, Close to VRE, Schools, Shopping & Restaurants. $1200 Monthly Rental Rate, Security Deposit $1200,Pet deposit $500, $40 Application Fee. Security Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. Renters Insurance will be required. Reasonably good credit, NO prior evictions, verifiable income, employment and past rental history. Applicants Are required to Provide Last 2 paystubs, Copies of ID, and any other Income must be Verifiable with Documentation.