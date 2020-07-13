Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

An established neighborhood in North Springfield, Chelsea Square Apartments offers a unique combination of an excellent location that is close to major transportation routes and the Springfield-Franconia Metro Station. Located on Backlick Road, Chelsea Square is less than 5 minutes from I-495 and I-395/95 as well as Springfield Towne Center featuring Macy's, J. C. Penny, and Target and a variety of restaurants. Chelsea Square's generously sized sun filled rooms, ample closet space, color coordinated kitchens feel spacious and comfortable. Our community amenities feature a playground, large open area, seasonal swimming pool, and free parking perfect for your busy lifestyle. If you are seeking a community with an excellent commuting location with spacious and comfortable residences, make Chelsea Square your choice!