Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Chelsea Square Apartments

5734 Backlick Rd · (202) 759-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5734 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA 22150

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5730-101 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 5730-0T2 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 5766-0T3 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5742-103 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 5734-204 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 5774-201 · Avail. now

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1085 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chelsea Square Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
An established neighborhood in North Springfield, Chelsea Square Apartments offers a unique combination of an excellent location that is close to major transportation routes and the Springfield-Franconia Metro Station. Located on Backlick Road, Chelsea Square is less than 5 minutes from I-495 and I-395/95 as well as Springfield Towne Center featuring Macy's, J. C. Penny, and Target and a variety of restaurants. Chelsea Square's generously sized sun filled rooms, ample closet space, color coordinated kitchens feel spacious and comfortable. Our community amenities feature a playground, large open area, seasonal swimming pool, and free parking perfect for your busy lifestyle. If you are seeking a community with an excellent commuting location with spacious and comfortable residences, make Chelsea Square your choice!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $99 (admin/ move-in fee)
Additional: Amenity fee: $300;Utility fee: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 per unit (2 cats in one unit; 1 dog in one unit)
rent: cats: $35/ month; dogs:$50/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight restrictions: 60 lbs
Dogs
rent: $50/month
Cats
rent: $35/month
Parking Details: Parking permit required: 2 per apartment; extra pass: $50/month.
Storage Details: Large closet (included in the lease)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chelsea Square Apartments have any available units?
Chelsea Square Apartments has 13 units available starting at $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chelsea Square Apartments have?
Some of Chelsea Square Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chelsea Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chelsea Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chelsea Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Chelsea Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Chelsea Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chelsea Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Chelsea Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chelsea Square Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chelsea Square Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Chelsea Square Apartments has a pool.
Does Chelsea Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Chelsea Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Chelsea Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chelsea Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Chelsea Square Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chelsea Square Apartments has units with air conditioning.
