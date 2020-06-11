7510 ESSEX AVE

Great location! Beautiful hardwood floors***Ceramic tile lower level***Built in book shelves***Large Yard. Light and bright with open floor plan on main level. Shows very well! Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
