Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home on large, lush corner lot in the heart of Springfield. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, freshly painted and all new carpets & flooring throughout. Newer appliances in kitchen. Relax in the family room off of the kitchen. Large utility room with washer, dryer and sink. Oversized 1-car garage with garage door opener. Covered porch in back yard with 2-sheds for storage. Welcome home!