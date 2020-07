Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access

Private spacious room, bathroom, and living room for rent.

I have a townhouse located 5 minutes away from Springfield Mall.

Safe, quiet, and great neighborhood.



I am looking for females only. I live with my daughter and would like a student or young professional.



1000 rent

200 deposit



Free WIFI

Utilities included

washer n dryer

street parking



Please call or text at 703-628-8828