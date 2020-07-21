6903 RUSKIN STREET

Amenities

Upgraded Brick Rambler. Conveniently located 1.5 mile to Franconia-Sprinfield Metro & 1 mile to Springfield Town Center. Updated kitchen: stainless steel appliances, cabinets, counters. Newer windows. Refinished hardwood floors. Fresh paint. Updated baths. Oversized bay window. New light fixtures. Master suite with full bath. Huge finished basement with rooms for everything. Manicured lawn, mature landscaping. Large, fully fenced back yard with 7' fence - perfect for BBQ's. Repaved driveway. Fireplace not operational. Professional lawn mowing provided by landlord. APPLY ONLINE: https://www.arlingtonrealtymanagement.com/listings/detail/87e352eb-c5cf-4629-9b9a-6a2129a39b03