Home
/
Springfield, VA
/
6903 RUSKIN STREET
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM

6903 RUSKIN STREET

6903 Ruskin Street · No Longer Available
Location

6903 Ruskin Street, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Upgraded Brick Rambler. Conveniently located 1.5 mile to Franconia-Sprinfield Metro & 1 mile to Springfield Town Center. Updated kitchen: stainless steel appliances, cabinets, counters. Newer windows. Refinished hardwood floors. Fresh paint. Updated baths. Oversized bay window. New light fixtures. Master suite with full bath. Huge finished basement with rooms for everything. Manicured lawn, mature landscaping. Large, fully fenced back yard with 7' fence - perfect for BBQ's. Repaved driveway. Fireplace not operational. Professional lawn mowing provided by landlord. APPLY ONLINE: https://www.arlingtonrealtymanagement.com/listings/detail/87e352eb-c5cf-4629-9b9a-6a2129a39b03

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6903 RUSKIN STREET have any available units?
6903 RUSKIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6903 RUSKIN STREET have?
Some of 6903 RUSKIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6903 RUSKIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6903 RUSKIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6903 RUSKIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6903 RUSKIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6903 RUSKIN STREET offer parking?
No, 6903 RUSKIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6903 RUSKIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6903 RUSKIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6903 RUSKIN STREET have a pool?
No, 6903 RUSKIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6903 RUSKIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 6903 RUSKIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6903 RUSKIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6903 RUSKIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6903 RUSKIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6903 RUSKIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
