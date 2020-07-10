All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 6559 EDSALL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, VA
/
6559 EDSALL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6559 EDSALL

6559 Edsall Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6559 Edsall Road, Springfield, VA 22151

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Sunny, bright corner office facing Edsall Road. Two floors with bathrooms on each floor. Ample free parking. Direct Metro bus to Franconia Station. Easy access to I-395/95/495

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6559 EDSALL have any available units?
6559 EDSALL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
Is 6559 EDSALL currently offering any rent specials?
6559 EDSALL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6559 EDSALL pet-friendly?
No, 6559 EDSALL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6559 EDSALL offer parking?
Yes, 6559 EDSALL offers parking.
Does 6559 EDSALL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6559 EDSALL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6559 EDSALL have a pool?
No, 6559 EDSALL does not have a pool.
Does 6559 EDSALL have accessible units?
No, 6559 EDSALL does not have accessible units.
Does 6559 EDSALL have units with dishwashers?
No, 6559 EDSALL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6559 EDSALL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6559 EDSALL does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd
Springfield, VA 22150
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln
Springfield, VA 22153
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd
Springfield, VA 22150

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Pet Friendly Places
Springfield Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America