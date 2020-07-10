Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6559 EDSALL
6559 Edsall Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
6559 Edsall Road, Springfield, VA 22151
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Sunny, bright corner office facing Edsall Road. Two floors with bathrooms on each floor. Ample free parking. Direct Metro bus to Franconia Station. Easy access to I-395/95/495
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6559 EDSALL have any available units?
6559 EDSALL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Springfield, VA
.
Is 6559 EDSALL currently offering any rent specials?
6559 EDSALL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6559 EDSALL pet-friendly?
No, 6559 EDSALL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Springfield
.
Does 6559 EDSALL offer parking?
Yes, 6559 EDSALL offers parking.
Does 6559 EDSALL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6559 EDSALL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6559 EDSALL have a pool?
No, 6559 EDSALL does not have a pool.
Does 6559 EDSALL have accessible units?
No, 6559 EDSALL does not have accessible units.
Does 6559 EDSALL have units with dishwashers?
No, 6559 EDSALL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6559 EDSALL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6559 EDSALL does not have units with air conditioning.
