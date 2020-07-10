All apartments in Springfield
Last updated May 24 2019 at 1:33 PM

6522 Castine Lane

6522 Castine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6522 Castine Lane, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbed31e054 ---- 4th BR/Den *Finished Lower Level w/Walkout to Patio & Fenced in Backyard*Spacious Eat-In Kitchen*Living Room w/Fireplace and Opens to Beautiful Deck*Separate Dining room*Master Bath w/Soaking Tub & Separate Shower*Professionally Managed Property*Call today to tour this property! Chair Railing Crown Molding Master Bathroom Separate Shower Master Bathroom Separate Tub Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Sump Pump Tub 2 Or More Person Tub Soaking Wall To Wall Carpeting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6522 Castine Lane have any available units?
6522 Castine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6522 Castine Lane have?
Some of 6522 Castine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6522 Castine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6522 Castine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6522 Castine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6522 Castine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6522 Castine Lane offer parking?
No, 6522 Castine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6522 Castine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6522 Castine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6522 Castine Lane have a pool?
No, 6522 Castine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6522 Castine Lane have accessible units?
No, 6522 Castine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6522 Castine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6522 Castine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6522 Castine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6522 Castine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

