6522 Castine Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbed31e054 ---- 4th BR/Den *Finished Lower Level w/Walkout to Patio & Fenced in Backyard*Spacious Eat-In Kitchen*Living Room w/Fireplace and Opens to Beautiful Deck*Separate Dining room*Master Bath w/Soaking Tub & Separate Shower*Professionally Managed Property*Call today to tour this property! Chair Railing Crown Molding Master Bathroom Separate Shower Master Bathroom Separate Tub Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Sump Pump Tub 2 Or More Person Tub Soaking Wall To Wall Carpeting