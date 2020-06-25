6498 MILVA LANE

Fabulous 2461 sq ft Ashcroft End Unit TH w/ 2 car garage. Open floor plan with sunny back deck overlooking fenced yard, and gorgeous gourmet kitchen. Three finished levels of sunny home - Commuter's dream location: metro, bus toPentagon
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
