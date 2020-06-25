All apartments in Springfield
6498 MILVA LANE
6498 MILVA LANE

6498 Milva Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6498 Milva Lane, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Fabulous 2461 sq ft Ashcroft End Unit TH w/ 2 car garage. Open floor plan with sunny back deck overlooking fenced yard, and gorgeous gourmet kitchen. Three finished levels of sunny home - Commuter's dream location: metro, bus toPentagon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6498 MILVA LANE have any available units?
6498 MILVA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6498 MILVA LANE have?
Some of 6498 MILVA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6498 MILVA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6498 MILVA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6498 MILVA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6498 MILVA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6498 MILVA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6498 MILVA LANE offers parking.
Does 6498 MILVA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6498 MILVA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6498 MILVA LANE have a pool?
No, 6498 MILVA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6498 MILVA LANE have accessible units?
No, 6498 MILVA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6498 MILVA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6498 MILVA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6498 MILVA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6498 MILVA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
