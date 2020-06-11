All apartments in Springfield
Home
/
Springfield, VA
/
6446 KATHERINE ANN LANE
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

6446 KATHERINE ANN LANE

6446 Katherine Ann Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6446 Katherine Ann Lane, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hurry to snap up this move-in ready, super nice 3 BR 2.5 BA town home with a 2-car garage near everything! Beautiful wood floors on the main and bedroom levels. Bright kitchen with double ovens, gas cooking and island. Relax over a meal in the breakfast room with glass door to the deck facing the trees. Upstairs there is a big master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and roomy bath with jetted soaking tub! Two more bedrooms and a hall bathroom complete the upper level. Finished lower level with big rec room, storage room and level walk out to the fenced backyard. Washer and dryer included. Well-mannered pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis (separate pet deposit applies). Landlord pays the monthly HOA dues which includes basic trash removal. Shuttle service runs from the neighborhood to Springfield Metro. Make the call today to see this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

