6446 KATHERINE ANN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hurry to snap up this move-in ready, super nice 3 BR 2.5 BA town home with a 2-car garage near everything! Beautiful wood floors on the main and bedroom levels. Bright kitchen with double ovens, gas cooking and island. Relax over a meal in the breakfast room with glass door to the deck facing the trees. Upstairs there is a big master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and roomy bath with jetted soaking tub! Two more bedrooms and a hall bathroom complete the upper level. Finished lower level with big rec room, storage room and level walk out to the fenced backyard. Washer and dryer included. Well-mannered pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis (separate pet deposit applies). Landlord pays the monthly HOA dues which includes basic trash removal. Shuttle service runs from the neighborhood to Springfield Metro. Make the call today to see this one!