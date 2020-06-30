6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Welcome to 6380 Michael Robert Drive, a beautiful end-unit brick-front 3 level townhome in desirable Greenwood. This home offers hardwoods on the main level, a sunny rear deck, beautiful gourmet kitchen with center island featuring granite counter tops w/a tile backsplash, cabinetry with new stainless-steel hardware, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. The upper level has 2 bedrooms each with direct access to a shared double-sink bath. The lower level offers a rec room, separate laundry room, 3rd bedroom with full updated bath including a granite top vanity, new fixtures and tile floors. The lower level bedroom offers a great size closet, windows and walk-out to the fenced back- yard. Residents can enjoy the outdoor pool (within walking distance), serene walking paths surrounded by parkland, tennis courts and a playground. It is also only minutes away from two Town Centers, Wegmans, all major commuter routes, Fort Belvoir, the Pentagon, Old Town Alexandria and DC. Convenient to Metro, Public Transportation and Major Routes! 1 small dog under 30 pounds considered.