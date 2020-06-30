All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, VA
/
6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR
Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:33 AM

6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR

6380 Michael Robert Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6380 Michael Robert Drive, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to 6380 Michael Robert Drive, a beautiful end-unit brick-front 3 level townhome in desirable Greenwood. This home offers hardwoods on the main level, a sunny rear deck, beautiful gourmet kitchen with center island featuring granite counter tops w/a tile backsplash, cabinetry with new stainless-steel hardware, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. The upper level has 2 bedrooms each with direct access to a shared double-sink bath. The lower level offers a rec room, separate laundry room, 3rd bedroom with full updated bath including a granite top vanity, new fixtures and tile floors. The lower level bedroom offers a great size closet, windows and walk-out to the fenced back- yard. Residents can enjoy the outdoor pool (within walking distance), serene walking paths surrounded by parkland, tennis courts and a playground. It is also only minutes away from two Town Centers, Wegmans, all major commuter routes, Fort Belvoir, the Pentagon, Old Town Alexandria and DC. Convenient to Metro, Public Transportation and Major Routes! 1 small dog under 30 pounds considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR have any available units?
6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR have?
Some of 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR currently offering any rent specials?
6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR is pet friendly.
Does 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR offer parking?
Yes, 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR offers parking.
Does 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR have a pool?
Yes, 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR has a pool.
Does 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR have accessible units?
No, 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6380 MICHAEL ROBERT DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln
Springfield, VA 22153
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd
Springfield, VA 22150
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd
Springfield, VA 22150
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave
Springfield, VA 22150

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America