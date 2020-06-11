6356 ANDREW MATTHEW TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

READY TO MOVE IN, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT , BBRAND NEW CARPET, TWO RESERVED PARKING SPOTS AND STREET PARKING. DECK FOR SUMMER GRILLING, CLOSE TO SPRINGFIELD TOWN CENTER. SHORT DISTANCE TO I95, 395, 495, HIGHWAYS AND METRO STATION.