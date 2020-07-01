All apartments in Springfield
6300 Dakine Cir

6300 Dakine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6300 Dakine Circle, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Studio in the first level, for including all utilities, basic cable, INTERNET is included in the rent, and Van to Metro (to the blue line Franconia-Springfield Metro Station).

Excellent, residential and safe area. It has a separate entrance.It has a separate small kitchen. Large bathroom w/bathtub. Built-in closet. X-tra large window with modern vertical blinds.
It is partially furnished with matching queen bed, Wood dresser with mirror, night stand with lamp, wood table set and an electric fireplace.
Walking distance to Metro thru private lighted path. Walk from studio to swimming pool(open in the Summer), tennis court. Studio has central air/heat and additionally, a beautiful electric fireplace. Professionally cleaned and painted. We are professionals, smoke-free, pet-free and drug-free, and quite, living upstairs. We are looking to rent to a non-smoker, with no pets and for 12 months or more. There is an application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Dakine Cir have any available units?
6300 Dakine Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6300 Dakine Cir have?
Some of 6300 Dakine Cir's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Dakine Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Dakine Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Dakine Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6300 Dakine Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6300 Dakine Cir offer parking?
No, 6300 Dakine Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6300 Dakine Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Dakine Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Dakine Cir have a pool?
Yes, 6300 Dakine Cir has a pool.
Does 6300 Dakine Cir have accessible units?
No, 6300 Dakine Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Dakine Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6300 Dakine Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6300 Dakine Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6300 Dakine Cir has units with air conditioning.

