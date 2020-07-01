6300 Dakine Cir

Amenities

pool air conditioning tennis court fireplace bathtub internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished Property Amenities pool internet access tennis court

Studio in the first level, for including all utilities, basic cable, INTERNET is included in the rent, and Van to Metro (to the blue line Franconia-Springfield Metro Station).



Excellent, residential and safe area. It has a separate entrance.It has a separate small kitchen. Large bathroom w/bathtub. Built-in closet. X-tra large window with modern vertical blinds.

It is partially furnished with matching queen bed, Wood dresser with mirror, night stand with lamp, wood table set and an electric fireplace.

Walking distance to Metro thru private lighted path. Walk from studio to swimming pool(open in the Summer), tennis court. Studio has central air/heat and additionally, a beautiful electric fireplace. Professionally cleaned and painted. We are professionals, smoke-free, pet-free and drug-free, and quite, living upstairs. We are looking to rent to a non-smoker, with no pets and for 12 months or more. There is an application fee.