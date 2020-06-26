Rent Calculator
Springfield, VA
6236 LEVI COURT
Last updated June 7 2019 at 11:31 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6236 LEVI COURT
6236 Levi Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Springfield
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location
6236 Levi Ct, Springfield, VA 22150
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
playground
hot tub
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
HURRY FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL LITE-BRITE END UNITNHSE. $45 CREDIT CHECK, VACANT AND READY FOR NEW TENANT. PATH TO METRO, POOL TOT LOT, CONVENIENT TO ALL!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6236 LEVI COURT have any available units?
6236 LEVI COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Springfield, VA
.
What amenities does 6236 LEVI COURT have?
Some of 6236 LEVI COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6236 LEVI COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6236 LEVI COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6236 LEVI COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6236 LEVI COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Springfield
.
Does 6236 LEVI COURT offer parking?
No, 6236 LEVI COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6236 LEVI COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6236 LEVI COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6236 LEVI COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6236 LEVI COURT has a pool.
Does 6236 LEVI COURT have accessible units?
No, 6236 LEVI COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6236 LEVI COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6236 LEVI COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6236 LEVI COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6236 LEVI COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
