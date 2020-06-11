Rent Calculator
Home
/
Springfield, VA
/
6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:41 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE
6003 Sagebrush Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6003 Sagebrush Place, Springfield, VA 22150
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bedroom home in Springfield. One level living with Huge fenced backyard. Pets are on a case by case basis
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE have any available units?
6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Springfield, VA
.
What amenities does 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE have?
Some of 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE offer parking?
No, 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE have a pool?
No, 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
