Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:41 PM

6003 SAGEBRUSH PLACE

6003 Sagebrush Place · No Longer Available
Location

6003 Sagebrush Place, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bedroom home in Springfield. One level living with Huge fenced backyard. Pets are on a case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

