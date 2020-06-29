All apartments in Springfield
6003 Jennings Lane
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

6003 Jennings Lane

6003 Jennings Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6003 Jennings Lane, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Beautiful Spacious House for rent.
4 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
2 living rooms
dining

Location is amazing
4 min from mall
4 min from metro
2 blocks from bus stop
Super Safe Neighborhood . Neighbors to congressman
1 block from School
1 block from Playground

Basement seperate entrance occupied by quiet respected tenant

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/springfield-va?lid=12617411

(RLNE5172685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 Jennings Lane have any available units?
6003 Jennings Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6003 Jennings Lane have?
Some of 6003 Jennings Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6003 Jennings Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6003 Jennings Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 Jennings Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6003 Jennings Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6003 Jennings Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6003 Jennings Lane offers parking.
Does 6003 Jennings Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6003 Jennings Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 Jennings Lane have a pool?
No, 6003 Jennings Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6003 Jennings Lane have accessible units?
No, 6003 Jennings Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 Jennings Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6003 Jennings Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6003 Jennings Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6003 Jennings Lane has units with air conditioning.
