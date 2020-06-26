Rent Calculator
Springfield, VA
/
5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD
5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD
5942 Atteentee Road
No Longer Available
Location
5942 Atteentee Road, Springfield, VA 22150
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Not far from 395 & Springfield mall . Large lot with an attached garage & plenty parking spaces. Large SUNROOM & patio with a pond for your KOYS to enjoy with your kids .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD have any available units?
5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Springfield, VA
.
What amenities does 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD have?
Some of 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Springfield
.
Does 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD offers parking.
Does 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD have a pool?
No, 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD has accessible units.
Does 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5942 ATTEENTEE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
