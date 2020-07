Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful split level single family home with 3BR, 2FBA, 2Fire places, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and island, oversized sun room, and a three car driveway. Large backyard with patio, shed, built-in BBQ grill (brand new), and backup generator. Excellent location- close shopping, metro, mixing bowl, and DC. Just right off of the Edsall Road exit from 395.